Review | Chicano Batman’s ‘Invisible People’

Chicano Batman’s new album, Invisible People, is a mesh of evolving rhythms and groovy jams. While many artists have delayed release dates due to COVID-19, the psychedelic four-piece has delivered an incredible project that shouldn’t be overlooked. The band ascended into the spotlight thanks to their ability to take vintage rock melodies and mold them to suit dark lounges or backyard quinceañera festivities. Their sound ranges from minimal drumbeats to astronomical basslines.

Invisible People encapsulates Chicano Batman’s innate ability to expand and adapt. It’s easy to see how an album like this can catch die hard Chicano Batman fans off guard, nevertheless, it shouldn’t be unexpected. It’s a sound sculpted by each member’s individual sense of music. “Color my Life” emulates the disco-rock fusion attempts of Queen on their 1982 album Hot Space.

Riding through the carousel of songs is a voyage of digital funk matched with lush synths and savvy songwriting. The mid-tempo “Manuel’s Story” channels a futuristic dance sound while “Moment of Joy” tones it down and provides a mellowed-out gem. The Chicano’s sound insinuates nostalgia with a hint of exploration that is welcomed when done as effortlessly as it is on Invisible People.

