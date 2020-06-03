I just read the letter “Keep ‘Em Coming.” Publishing this letter just proved my points. Anyone with a different view is ridiculed, false allegations against Trump and me without any facts, and made up lies were in this letter.

I do not get my information from Fox News. Also, recent testimony under oath proves Flynn was set up, the Russian Hoax was made up, and Trump did not collude with Russia. The left fabricated it all.

Sadly, the bias of the S.B. Independent continues.