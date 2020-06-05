Briefs

Fatal Collision on Santa Barbara’s 154 Highway

Driver Charged with an Alleged Felony DUI

Vehicle Accident- Hwy 154 near East Camino Cielo | Credit: Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire
By
Fri Jun 05, 2020 | 7:44pm

On Friday morning, Santa Barbara resident, Oscar Pereya drifted into the westbound lane of the 154 west of East Camino Cielo and collided with a 31-year-old resident of Arroyo Grande driving a Hyundai Sonata, injuring the driver, who died at the scene of the collision. Pereya, a 61-year-old resident of Santa Barbara, was charged with an alleged felony DUI, and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of serious injuries acquired during the collision. The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department is encouraging anyone with knowledge of the collision, or the events leading up to it, to call Officer Shannan Sams at (805) 967-1234.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Sat Jun 06, 2020 | 05:59am
https://www.independent.com/2020/06/05/fatal-collision-on-santa-barbaras-154-highway/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.