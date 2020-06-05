Fatal Collision on Santa Barbara’s 154 Highway
Driver Charged with an Alleged Felony DUI
On Friday morning, Santa Barbara resident, Oscar Pereya drifted into the westbound lane of the 154 west of East Camino Cielo and collided with a 31-year-old resident of Arroyo Grande driving a Hyundai Sonata, injuring the driver, who died at the scene of the collision. Pereya, a 61-year-old resident of Santa Barbara, was charged with an alleged felony DUI, and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of serious injuries acquired during the collision. The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department is encouraging anyone with knowledge of the collision, or the events leading up to it, to call Officer Shannan Sams at (805) 967-1234.