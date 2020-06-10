Joanne Tudor Sings for Teddy Bear Cancer Fund

Fourteen-year-old Joanne Tudor wrote the song “Stronger Than You Know” for her childhood friend who was diagnosed with pediatric cancer. Support from area nonprofits, such as the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, was crucial in her battle against the disease.

Since COVID-19 broke out, the TBCF has had to cancel all of its fundraising events. So Tudor decided to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of “Stronger Than You Know” to TBCF. Click here for more information and to purchase the tune.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff is working around the clock to cover every aspect of this crisis — sorting truth from rumor. Our reporters and editors are asking the tough questions of our public health officials and spreading the word about how we can all help one another. The community needs us — now more than ever — and we need you in order to keep doing the important work we do. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.