Joanne Tudor Sings for Teddy Bear Cancer Fund

Proceeds from Song Sales Go to Nonprofit

Joanne Tudor Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation
Joanne Tudor | Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed Jun 10, 2020 | 10:28am

Fourteen-year-old Joanne Tudor wrote the song “Stronger Than You Know” for her childhood friend who was diagnosed with pediatric cancer. Support from area nonprofits, such as the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, was crucial in her battle against the disease.

Since COVID-19 broke out, the TBCF has had to cancel all of its fundraising events. So Tudor decided to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of “Stronger Than You Know” to TBCF. Click here for more information and to purchase the tune.

Wed Jun 10, 2020 | 18:11pm
Indy Staff

