Casa del Herrero Hosts Feria from Afar 2020

Although it’s closed to the public due to COVID-19, Casa del Herrero will be opening its virtual doors Monday, June 15, for its annual Feria Andalusia event. While there won’t be any live music or tasty treats to partake in, there will be loads of amazing art to look at — and purchase — online. The showcase features a more than 20 Santa Barbara artists, including Priscilla Fossek, Ralph Waterhouse, Matt Straka, Ann Shelton Beth, Lenore Hughes, and Laurie MacMillan.

Designed by George Washington Smith, Casa del Herrero is a nonprofit organization on an 11-acre estate that boasts Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, Moorish-inspired gardens, and fine art from Spain’s “Golden Age,” during the 15th and 16th centuries.

To view artwork, go to feriafromafar2020.ggo.bid. And although there is a “bidding” button, this is an art sale, not an auction. For more information, call (805) 565-5653 or email info@casadelherrero.com.