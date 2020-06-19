Water Rates Going Up

Customers of Goleta Water District had better take a second look at the Notice of Rate Increase they recently received from GWD. It showed a list of monthly increases starting July 1 that is very substantial: 21 percent for a “low” water user and over 15 percent for a typical “moderate” user.

Almost buried among the numbers was the real shocker: Rates will increase for each of the following four years, for a total increase of 74 percent (to $65/month) for the low users and over 66 percent (to $141/mo.) for the moderate users.

GWD users can only stop these extreme raises by protesting in writing; via email (with name and service address) at protest@goletawater.com or by mail to Box 1616, Goleta 93116. Click on Water Rates at goletawater.com for details of new rates and protesting. Deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on June 23.