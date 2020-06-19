Letters

Water Rates Going Up

By Marv Lee, Goleta
Fri Jun 19, 2020 | 3:20pm

Customers of Goleta Water District had better take a second look at the Notice of Rate Increase they recently received from GWD. It showed a list of monthly increases starting July 1 that is very substantial: 21 percent for a “low” water user and over 15 percent for a typical “moderate” user.

Almost buried among the numbers was the real shocker: Rates will increase for each of the following four years, for a total increase of 74 percent (to $65/month) for the low users and over 66 percent (to $141/mo.) for the moderate users.

GWD users can only stop these extreme raises by protesting in writing; via email (with name and service address) at protest@goletawater.com or by mail to Box 1616, Goleta 93116. Click on Water Rates at goletawater.com for details of new rates and protesting. Deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on June 23.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Sat Jun 20, 2020 | 02:44am
https://www.independent.com/2020/06/19/water-rates-going-up-2/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.