Indulge in Carole Bennett’s Divine Desserts

From Hollywood literary agent to substance abuse counselor, Carole Bennett relishes being called a serial entrepreneur. I’ve written about her bridge school and matzoh ball soup businesses in recent years, and now she’s a baker, selling three-berry crumble, “blissful” brownies, “wafer thin” sugar cookies, and chocolate chip “flatties” under the name Divine Desserts.

“Indulging in so many different businesses, being CEO and janitor, has made my life creative and interesting,” she explained. “I chose baking because the confections that I had been making for so many years were consistently yummy. It’s not a huge investment to try out something like this, and in the worst case, I’ll be very popular in the neighborhood, giving out baked goods that didn’t sell.”

A pandemic is not the easiest time to start a business, but it feels right for Bennett. “These are tough times in many ways — spiritually, financially, emotionally, personally, and just the basic uncertainty for our fellow man and the government,” she explained. “Why not put a momentary smile on one’s face with something homemade, fresh, and made with care and love.

“I chose four different confections that hit all the favorites for most folks,” said Bennett, who developed these specialties in her own “sun-drenched” kitchen, where she hangs her cottage and business licenses. Her crumble oozes with berry fruit and crunches with a sugar sprinkle, the flatties are pliable and chewy, the sugar cookies snap tautly, and the brownie is all you, or your sugar-hungry daughter at least, wants in a comforting dessert.

See divinedesserts.net or call (805) 452-7400 to place your order.

