Crime Spikes in Santa Barbara over Fourth of July Weekend

The Santa Barbara Police Department saw a massive increase in crime over the Fourth of July weekend, with 11 serious and violent felonies and around 40 times the amount of fireworks-related calls than the past five-year average.

SBPD responded to 475 calls for service July 4-5, 158 of which were fireworks related — a significant jump from the five-year average of 40 fireworks calls during the holiday. Of the violent and serious felony calls, four involved an assault with a deadly weapon. Additionally, Police responded to an alleged hit and run with injuries in the downtown area as well as three grand theft investigations.

Twenty of the remaining calls looked focused on house parties, which typically is normal on a holiday weekend but during a pandemic becomes a larger issue. According to Anthony Wagner with the police department, party “revelers” were not adhering to public health directives.

Overall, the SBPD received a 45 percent increase in calls for service last weekend compared to the five-year average for the Fourth of July. A total of 51 police reports were documented over the two-day period.

