Inhaling More Than Roses

If you’re wondering why COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Santa Barbara, just go to Mission Park any late afternoon of any day! Signs put up by the city “No Picnics” etc. are completely disregarded.
Virtually 90 percent of the people are not wearing masks. One day a concert was held in the park, 90 percent no masks and absolutely no social distancing going on.
As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.