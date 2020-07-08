Iration Gives Livestream Performance

On Thursday, July 9, at 7 p.m., one of Santa Barbara favorite band’s, Iration, will be giving a livestream performance from SOhO Restaurant and Music venue. The occasion is to celebrate the release of their latest album, Coastin.

SOhO has made appropriate COVID nessecitated changes to its venue to allow a livestream performance to occur safely.

The sunshine reggae band, which originated in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista, has evolved both its sound and message over the course of its many-year career. The SOhO show will be the first time Iration has performed the songs from Coastin. The album will be officially released Friday, July 10.

The event is free. Click here to RSVP.

