UCSB Arts & Lectures Announces Rescheduled Events

Open your calendars to February and beyond, as 14 of the 2020 season UCSB Arts & Lectures events that were canceled by COVID-19 have been rescheduled for 2021. Beginning on February 1 at the Granada with a recital by mega-star classical pianist Yuja Wang and cellist Gautier Capuçon, Arts & Lectures will resume presenting a galaxy of internationally known performers, writers, scholars, and activists at multiple venues including the university’s own Campbell Hall.

Photo: Courtesy Pianist Yuja Wang

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard will speak at the Granada on February 9, and Tony Award-winner John Leguizamo comes to Campbell Hall on February 23. There will be great bands at Campbell Hall that we have not seen before in Santa Barbara, such as Charleston’s Ranky Tanky, a Gullah-culture quintet (Feb. 16) and the Ukrainian sensations DakhaBrakha (April 11).

Other must-see events include appearances by string quartet Brooklyn Rider, author and activist Bryan Stevenson, violinist Jennifer Koh and composer Davóne Tines, cookbook authors and chefs Samin Nosrat and Yotam Ottolenghi, Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout in conversation with Pico Iyer, and jazz pianist/latenight legend Jon Batiste.

For a complete listing and to order tickets, see artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

