Vote for UCSB Reads 2021 Book

For 2021, the UCSB Reads Advisory Committee has chosen titles that wrestle with race. The six books in the running include a memoir, novel, poetry, and a podcast. For this go out, the community has the opportunity to vote for their first choice.

“UCSB Reads is a program intended to engage people from across all departments of campus as well as the larger Santa Barbara community in important conversation,” said Alex Regan, events and exhibitions librarian in a press release. “By inviting the community to provide feedback in the early stages of the process, we hope people will feel more connected and invested in exploring the topics and themes of the selected title with us throughout the winter and spring.”

The following books are up for consideration:

· 1619, the five-episode podcast by Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times

· Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates

· Heavy: An American Memoir, by Kiese Laymon

· Monument: Poems New and Selected, by Natasha Trethewey

· The City We Became, by N.K. Jemisin

· When They Call You a Terrorist, by Patrice Khan-Cullors and Asha Bandele

UCSB Reads began 15 years ago as a campus and community program that prompts discussion of crucial social issues via a series of lectures, events (online and in person), courses, and an author talk at end of the spring. Free books are given away at the beginning of the university’s winter quarter.

Click here to vote for your choice; every voter will be entered in a drawing with the winner receiving a free copy of the final chose book. Voting ends August 12.

