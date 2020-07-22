Review | Becky Albertalli and Aisha Saeed’s ‘Yes No Maybe So’

Photo: Courtesy Becky Albertalli and Aisha Saeed’s ‘Yes No Maybe So’

This first-love romance novel dives into the personal feelings of a Muslim teen who redefines her religion to accommodate a taboo relationship. Award-winning author Becky Albertalli (Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, What If It’s Us) has teamed up with fellow popular YA novelist Aisha Saeed (Written in the Stars, Amal Unbound) to explore the divides of religion in a modern world.

Jamie Goldberg, a Jewish teen with a clumsy, awkward charm meets Maya Rehman, an outspoken, hilarious Pakistani-American girl who struggles with her identity. When long days canvassing for a local political campaign bring the two together, the budding lovebirds experience a Capulet-versus-Montague struggle between their families, which only ends up strengthening their bond.

Yes, this book will make you feel all the feels. No, you won’t be able to put it down. And will this become your favorite book of the year? Maybe So!

