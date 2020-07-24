How Do I Prevent Getting the Coronavirus?

Tips from the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health

It is still very important that everyone adhere to 10 important tips to prevent getting and spreading the coronavirus. Take a few moments to familiarize yourself with these steps and share them with family, friends and co-workers!

Clean your hands often, either with soap and water for 20 seconds or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you have been in large crowds or around new people, be very cautious and stay away from the vulnerable until you are absolutely sure you did not contract the virus. Put distance of at least six feet between yourself and other people. Everyone must wear a cloth face cover that covers their nose and mouth when they go out in public. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily. Stay at home as much as possible, especially if you are not feeling well. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19. Especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of six feet Call your doctor if you have symptoms of COVID-19 – Be sure to call your doctor before going to their office.

For more information about how you can prevent getting and spreading the coronavirus and what steps the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is taking to protect our communities, please visit: https://publichealthsbc.org/.

Van Do-Reynoso, MPH, PhD is the Director for the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health. She oversees the County’s health centers, health care programs, disease prevention and health promotion, environmental health, EMS Agency/Preparedness and Animal Control.