Force Files Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Files: Three to the Hands, Two to the Chest Michael Ledesma Almost Got What He Wanted ― Suicide by Cop

In June, following the death of George Floyd and amid renewed scrutiny over how and when law enforcement officers use physical force against civilians, the Independent filed a California Public Records Act request with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for information on serious use-of-force incidents dating back to 2010. The Sheriff’s Office is releasing the records on a rolling basis, and these reports will be published as the information is made available.

The video shows Michael Ledesma walking with his arms outstretched toward CHP Sgt. Dan Barba. In his left hand, Ledesma holds a five-inch pocket knife. “Shoot me!” he yells in a separate audio recording. “Shoot me!” Barba orders him to stop. “Drop it! Get back!” he shouts.

It is 4:06 p.m. on July 15, 2012, and the two are next to Barba’s patrol vehicle on a quiet stretch of Highway 135 just north of Los Alamos. Minutes earlier, Ledesma’s ex-girlfriend, Elisa Morales, had frantically called 9-1-1 to report Ledesma was in her car with their one-year-old daughter and threatening to kill himself. The two had been fighting over their recently ended relationship, and Ledesma, who was drinking heavily, pulled out the knife and cut his hand, Morales said.

“He said when the cops come he’s gonna have them shoot him,” Morales told the dispatcher, saying she was also scared for herself and her baby. “He’s suicidal.” The video footage was captured by the dashcam of Barba’s backup, Sgt. Richard Soto with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Ledesma pushes closed the car door separating him and Barba and then stops, his arms still up at his sides. “Fucking shoot me!” Barba opens fire, aiming for Ledesma’s left hand. The first bullet rips through the flesh between his thumb and forefinger. The second punches through his wrist. Ledesma barely reacts. In later interviews, Barba claimed Ledesma didn’t drop the knife, but Morales, standing outside her car a little ways up the road, said he let go after the first shot. The left side of Ledesma’s body is blocked from view in the video, and the knife is not visible.

Barba pauses and then aims for Ledesma’s empty right hand, firing again and piercing his right wrist. The next two rounds hit Ledesma in the chest. It takes Barba nearly six seconds to fire all five shots while Ledesma appears to stand nearly in place. He was airlifted to the hospital and survived. “I don’t know how many shots I…” Barba starts to say to a responding CHP officer at the scene. “You did what you had to do,” the officer interrupts. “You fired as many as you had to.”

Barba, a 23-year veteran of the California Highway Patrol, who’d been placed on “stress leave” for three years in the early 2000s, explains to the officer he’d tried to unholster his Taser but fumbled and dropped it so went for his gun.

“I shot him two or three times in the hands and he just stood there,” he said. “That’s when I went for the body.”

Other law enforcement personnel at the scene reported to investigators that the shooting left Barba “shaken up, concerned, emotional, and maybe a little in shock.” One of the responding paramedics knew Barba personally and gave him a hug before taking off in the air ambulance.

A few months later, District Attorney Joyce Dudley determined that Barba was justified in using deadly force. The official incident report describes Ledesma holding his knife in the “high ready” position and moving quickly and aggressively toward Barba when he opened fire.

Ledesma, 19 years old at the time and a Santa Maria resident, was initially charged with attempted murder of a peace officer. He ultimately took a plea deal that put two strikes on his record and sent him to prison for six years on convictions of assault on a peace officer, domestic violence, and being a member of Santa Maria’s “North West” street gang.

Just weeks before the incident, Ledesma’s good friend and purported fellow gang member Jose Ortega had been shot and killed by Santa Maria police in the alley behind a 7-Eleven on North Broadway Street. Police said Ortega was armed with a handgun and rushed toward officers. Ledesma was distraught by his friend’s death and had recently sought counseling, Morales told police.

“I ain’t doing good,” Ledesma says in a YouTube video posted after Ortega’s funeral.

Investigators spoke to Ledesma’s parents at the hospital the afternoon of the shooting. “Shot him five times,” his mother said through tears. “In each arm, in the chest. They could have Tased him. Why did they have to fucking shoot him?”

When the couple learned their son was technically in custody and they would have to follow jail visitation protocols to see him, they became enraged. Hospital security was called and the intensive care unit was locked down. Shifts of Sheriff’s deputies were then stationed outside Ledesma’s room until he was well enough to be transported to jail.

Of the eight police shootings in northern Santa Barbara County in 2012, Ledesma was the only person to survive.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites