Living Fiesta Hosting First-Ever Online Auction Proceeds of Posters and Paintings Will Go to Old Spanish Days Nonprofit

Old Spanish Days organizers are hosting Fiesta’s first-ever online auction. It will remain open through Sunday, August 9, with the proceeds going to the nonprofit group.

The auction features 10 limited-edition 2020 Fiesta posters designed by Santa Barbara graphic designer Andrew Leonard; a painting by musician and artist Grace Fisher, who is paralyzed from the waist down and paints with a brush held in her mouth; a work by plein air painter Chris Potter, who captured last year’s live performance of La Fiesta Pequeña at the Old Mission Santa Barbara; and an original piece by Richard Schloss, one of the original Oak Group members, that depicts the moment when the names of this year’s Spirit of Fiesta Alena Velasco and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Alexandra Nocker were added to the marquee at the Arlington Theatre.

Painting by Chris Potter

Fiesta Poster

Painting by Richard Schloss

“In a normal Fiesta year, we would auction the limited-edition posters during scheduled Fiesta parties like La Primavera,” said El Presidente Erik Davis. “This is just another way that Fiesta is different this year, and we hope it provides a greater opportunity for the community to participate in a meaningful way.”

