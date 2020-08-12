Business Take Our Side-Hustle Survey Did You Start a New Business Venture During the Pandemic? We Want to Know!

As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed a wave of economic uncertainty across the globe, and Santa Barbara is no exception. Lay-offs, furloughs, and business closures are the unfortunate norm these days.

But Santa Barbara is a town full of creatives, so we weren’t surprised to see many of our friends and neighbors launch brand new business ventures in the wake of losing their jobs or just facing extreme boredom.

Are you one such soul? Did you trade the cubicle for a pottery wheel? Are you now selling cookies instead of insurance?

We’d like to know your story, so please fill out this short survey. We plan to showcase a few of these efforts in a forthcoming article.

