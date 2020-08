Letters A Light on Streets

I just read Neal Graffy’s article on San Andres Street posted August 7, 2020. All this rich history should have been researched and know before a street name change would even be suggested. The “old streets” of Santa Barbara were named with reason. Thank you for bringing this to light.

The consideration to honor this chosen hero can still be done by renaming one of the newer streets. This may be more acceptable.

Please bring us more history like this of Santa Barbara.

