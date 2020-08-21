Announcement City of Santa Barbara Invites Public Comment on Just Cause Eviction and Relocation Assistance Ordinance

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 21, 2020

Today the City of Santa Barbara released a public comment draft of the proposed Just Cause Eviction and Relocation Assistance Ordinance. The public is invited to comment on the draft until October 2, 2020. Comments should be emailed to City Attorney Ariel Calonne at acalonne@SantaBarbaraCA.gov. Public comments will be presented to the Ordinance Committee on October 20, 2020.

On August 18, 2020, the City Council’s Ordinance Committee unanimously voted to recommend that the ordinance provide cash relocation assistance equal to 1 and ½ months’ rent to tenants who are forced to move through a no-fault eviction.

The public comment package is available for download at https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/attorney/rental_housing_information.asp.

A Spanish translation will be available by September 8th.

Add to Favorites