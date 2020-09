Letters Liberties and Rights

“Barr calls coronavirus lockdowns the ‘greatest intrusion on civil liberties’ since slavery,” says Politico.

D’ya think?

Barr calls being knocked down, stomped and set on fire, euphemistically, an “intrusion” on civil liberties.

What good are these clowns if they don’t speak up for months, or do anything about the wholesale violation of constitutional and human rights?

