Letters No Young Black People?

I just read “Inside the Minds of Young Voters” — a very necessary and enlightening piece in unprecedented times. I am however deeply confused as to how not one Black person made it on your displayed list of those interviewed. You can’t look at your phone or walk down the street without facing some sort of cry for inclusivity among the Black population in the U.S. — how did you miss this?

I understand that it’s difficult to represent every group, gender, and ethnicity with such a small pool of 18-34 year olds in Santa Barbara. But 0/21 people? This hurts.

Editor’s Note: To feature a diversity of voices and portraits for this story, the Independent asked organizations such as Healing Justice: BLM SB and the Santa Barbara County Republican Party to share our survey with their members. All respondents were given the option to send in a photo. We published every photo that was submitted.

Add to Favorites