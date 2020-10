More Like This

I’ve learned the property adjoining San Marcos Preserve can be bought. If it’s not bought, big 5,000 sq ft homes will be built on this vacant land. I want this land to continue being open space. I want it incorporated into the San Marcos Preserve. Please open this web site below or above and read all about buying this land. Please make a donation or a pledge to help save it as open space.

