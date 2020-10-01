Announcement Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann Offering Virtual Office Hours in October

Community Members are invited to meet with Supervisor Joan Hartmann from the comfort of their own homes during at one of her virtual office hours in August. These office hours will take place safely socially distanced over Zoom. Office hour dates are divided by geographic area and for the month of August include:

· Isla Vista, October 8th, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

· Los Alamos, October 14th, 3:00 – 4:30 pm

· Solvang, October 14th, 12:30 – 2:30 pm

and October 28th, 12:00- 2:00 pm

· Guadalupe, October 28, 3:30 – 5:00 pm

· Mission Hills/Vandenberg Village, November 5th, 4:00 – 6:00pm

More locations and hours will be announced for subsequent months.

Office hours provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions about county governance, share ideas, and learn about community projects.

Visit calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours to set up a 15 minute appointment in your geographic area.

Please call Naomi Kovacs at 805-568-2192 with questions.

A personal Zoom link will be emailed to meeting attendees once their appointment has been confirmed.

