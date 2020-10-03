Letters Democracy Matters

During the 2012 presidential race, the Mitt Romney campaign ran an ad quoting Barack Obama as allegedly saying (in his 2008 race against John McCain), “If we keep talking about the economy, we’re going to lose.”

But, this was Obama’s complete statement: “Senator McCain’s campaign actually said, and I quote, If we keep talking about the economy, we’re going to lose.”

In the current 2020 presidential race, the Trump campaign has run an ad quoting Joe Biden as allegedly saying, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” But, this was Biden’s complete statement: “Trump and Pence are running on this, ‘you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America’ and I find it fascinating. And what’s their proof? The violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America!”

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of other examples of such shameless deceit. This has been the Republican playbook for decades and it’s as simple as 1-2-3. Lie, cheat, and steal. Why else would this year’s GOP order mailboxes be taken off street corners and sorting machines be removed from post offices? Donald Trump screams, “Get rid of the ballots.” During a pandemic, any sane person would encourage mail-in ballots, not demonize them. Attorney General William Barr appeared before the House Judiciary Committee in July and was asked if he had any verifiable evidence of voter fraud with mail-in ballots. After an awkward pause, he grudgingly answered, “No.” So, why is Donald Trump so afraid of every vote being counted?

Now is the time for all of us to exercise our power to save this democracy. If you plan to vote by mail, request your ballot early and vote early. Take it to a drop box if possible. If you plan to vote in person at your polling place, be determined to stay in line for as many hours as necessary. Keep your eyes on the prize and make sure your vote is cast.

Democracy matters.

