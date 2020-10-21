Announcement “Santa Barbara Better Together” Fund Provides Second Round of Grants for Small Businesses Located Within Unincorporated Santa Barbara County Grant Applications Open Through October 28

The Santa Barbara Foundation announced today an additional cycle of the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Small Business Grant Program in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara for unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County. The application, linked below, is open until Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

The Santa Barbara Better Together Fund (SBBT) was set up at the Santa Barbara Foundation as a committee advised fund in March of 2020 with an initial $500,000 donation from Deckers Brands. The fund will help local businesses survive these uncertain times which in turn will help sustain our community.

The County of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Foundation partnership will support grants from the SBBT Fund of up to $7,500 per grant to qualifying small businesses located within the unincorporated portions of Santa Barbara County as they reopen and adapt to operating under proper public health guidelines due to COVID-19. Grant awards are available to eligible businesses until funds have been depleted.

“Many small businesses that shape the character of our community are struggling during this time,” said Gregg Hart, Second District Supervisor and Chair of the Board. “The County of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Foundation want to help these businesses with a local, small business grant program to provide some financial relief during the pandemic. Let’s all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 so that we can safely re-open additional businesses at the earliest opportunity.”

The Santa Barbara Better Together Fund is made up of representatives from Deckers and Santa Barbara Foundation, and local experts. Distribution of the funds are voted on by the committee members.

The Santa Barbara Better Together Fund provided its first grant in the amount of $125,000 to Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) for financial support to the small business community in Santa Barbara County through WEV’s ReStart Loan Program.

Earlier this month the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund provided a grants program for small businesses in the City of Goleta and SBBT now wishes to do the same for unincorporated areas in the County of Santa Barbara.

It is important for small businesses to come back after the pandemic,” said Jessica Sanchez, Director of Donor Services at the Santa Barbara Foundation. “We want to make efforts to ensure they thrive for the long term, so that they in turn, can help sustain the vitality of our community.”

The County of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Foundation partnership will support grants from the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund of up to $7,500 per grant to qualifying small businesses located within the unincorporated portions of Santa Barbara County as they reopen and adapt to operating under proper public health guidelines due to COVID-19. Grant awards are available to eligible businesses until funds have been depleted.

About Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation, the largest community foundation in the region and the county’s go-to resource for investment and capacity-building, strives to mobilize and elevate all residents to thrive. Nearly every Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization and essential community project has been supported by the Foundation during its 92-year history. The Foundation is working to improve areas that affect quality of life in Santa Barbara County including childcare, workforce development, and workforce housing. The Foundation connects those who give with those in need – and all who dream of stronger communities. To learn more, please visit SBFoundation.org.

About County of Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County encompasses more than 2,745-square miles and is home to about 448,000 residents. Since 1850, Santa Barbara County government has a history of providing excellent and responsive public service while operating under sound fiscal principles. County government is comprised of 21 departments and agencies, and a workforce of more than 4,200 who strive to provide for the health and safety of residents and visitors. For more information, go to countyofsb.org.

