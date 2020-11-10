Announcement Provide Input on Stow Grove Park – One Week Left to Take our Survey!

The City of Goleta is renovating Stow Grove Park and we want to hear from you! If you haven’t already, please take a few minutes to take the survey now in English or Spanish. Survey responses will give us insight into what the park means to you and your family, and how you use the park. We have received more than 400 responses already but don’t want to leave anyone out of being a part of providing input. The deadline to take the survey is one week away on Monday, November 16th.

While the focus of this project is on the multi-purpose field, your priorities will help us establish direction for this project, as well as prepare for future phases. Thank you in advance for providing your feedback and we look forward to working with you to design and create a “new and improved” multi-purpose field at Stow Grove Park.

Watch our video featuring City of Goleta Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer to learn about this renovation project. Contact JoAnne for questions on this project at 805-562-5505 or jplummer@cityofgoleta.org.

