Adoptable Pets Chester

Chester is a 10-year-old male orange and white tabby cat. A favorite of the shelter staff, his nickname is “Double Deuce” because he was a hefty 22 pounds when he arrived. He is currently on a diet and is already displaying feats of athleticism with his new slimmer profile. He loves attention and will reward you with big purrs and big kneading with his big paws.

Like most of our cats during this difficult time, Chester is staying in a foster home but is still available for adoption. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. Until we reopen to the public you can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

