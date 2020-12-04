Adoptable Pets Diggory

This handsome three-year-old Pit Bull/Labrador Retriever mix enjoys going for long walks, exercising, and meeting new people. Diggory’s friends describe him as the life of the party- this handsome boy will charm everyone he meets with his energetic and joyful ways. Diggory’s enthusiasm can be a bit much for younger children, so he would do best in a home with no children under the age of seven. He would be happiest with adopters who can match his energy levels and give him lots of playtime.

Want to learn more about Diggory? You can see check out his profile on our website—www.sbhumane.org

Interested in adopting Diggory? Email Adopt@sbhumanesociety.org to make an adoption appointment today!

