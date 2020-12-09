‘Conception’-Inspired Maritime Safety Act Passes House with ‘Veto-Proof’ Majority

More Like This

A 335-vote majority in the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act on 12/8, carrying with it the Small Passenger Vessel Safety Act, which requires maritime safety improvements based on the Conception disaster. Though the NDAA has passed Congress for the last 59 years in a row, President Trump has threatened to veto it for provisions that retain troops in Germany and South Korea, for protections given to social media platforms for content by third parties, and other reasons. The House vote is “veto proof,” though the bill goes next to the Senate.

