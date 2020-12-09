Briefs Santa Barbara Not Enforcing Street Sweeping During Shutdown

Over the duration of the statewide stay-at-home order, the City of Santa Barbara will not be enforcing street sweeping on its streets. However, all other forms of timed parking will be enforced.

Timed parking will stay enforced in an effort to support business activity that is still open, and traffic safety — bike lanes, red zones, and other permitted parking spaces — are also being fully enforced.

