Briefs Santa Barbara Police Look to Identify Person Involved in Altercation

Courtesy of SBPD

The Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting the public’s help with identifying the man in the photo to the left. The man was involved in a downtown altercation in September. The investigation remains ongoing.

