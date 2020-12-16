Briefs

Santa Barbara Doubles Down on Homeless Programs

By
Wed Dec 16, 2020 | 12:17pm

An exhausted Santa Barbara City Council enthusiastically and unanimously voted to spend $380,000 on two homeless programs designed to get homeless people off the streets and into housing. 

Capping a meeting that went on past 10 pm, councilmembers all but gushed over the work done by SB Act — for which it authorized an additional $50,000. In addition, the council voted to reauthorize funding for CityNet, an Orange County-based homeless outreach organization to the tune of $330,000. This will keep CityNet — known for the high number of contacts its outreach workers make with people living on the street — in business in Santa Barbara for one more year. Both organizations were praised for making an immediate and palpable difference at a time when homeless is getting worse, not better.

Thu Dec 17, 2020 | 01:26am
https://www.independent.com/2020/12/16/santa-barbara-doubles-down-on-homeless-programs/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.