Matt & Macduff Make Massive Book

That’s the typical reaction to Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, the recently released, eight-pound book written by our senior editor Matt Kettmann and photographed by well-known lensman Macduff Everton. The two were interviewed during one of Chaucer’s Books’ virtual chats this week by Greg Brewer, recently named Winemaker of the Year by Wine Enthusiast magazine, where Kettmann also serves as an editor. The trio talked about how the project developed from a simple idea over pints of Guinness at the James Joyce to an encyclopedic, 632-page tome three years later. See the video at chaucersbooks.com/event.

Vines & Vision — Kettmann’s first book, coming 21 years after he first started working at this paper in 1999 — is for sale at Chaucer’s, the Book Den, and numerous other retailers around town, as well as through many of the featured wineries in the book. See vinesandvisionsb.com for a complete list of places to buy the book.

