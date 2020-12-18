Ava, Boomer, Antonio

More Like This

These three bonded siblings would love to be adopted together! Ava is the sister in this trio of bonded bunnies, and she is sweet, active and treat oriented! Boomer is her Angora mix brother and is energetic and friendly. Antonio Bunderas is the other brother and is a spunky, active and amiable boy. Anyone interested can call 805 683-0521 or email info@bunssb.org and an adoption counselor will contact you to complete a foster to adopt or an adoption. At this time, BUNS is looking for indoor homes for both rabbits and guinea pigs.

