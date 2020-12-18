Briefs Lompoc Man Arrested on Felony Drug and Gun Possession

Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau arrested 59-year-old John Carothers of Lompoc Thursday for multiple drug and gun felonies.

Carothers was booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail on counts of possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of heroin for sale, possession of fentanyl for sale, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a silencer.

The special investigators served warrants in the 4000 block of Capella Drive and the 2000 block of Briar Creek Way in Lompoc. As a result, they seized eight pounds of methamphetamine, one ounce of brown heroin, one ounce of tar heroin, and several grams of fentanyl. Detectives also seized several hundreds of rounds of ammunition and six firearms including two assault rifles and a suppressed handgun.

Carothers is being held on $300,000.00 bail.

