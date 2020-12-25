Adoptable Pets Nova

Credit: Courtesy

Nova is a sweet, senior spayed female dog who is hoping to find her forever home before the holidays. Nova is currently in a foster home and is enjoying all the love and attention from her foster family. She enjoys the company of people and is very affectionate. She is an active girl and does well walking on leash in parks, the beach, and public areas. Nova would shine her brightest in an adult only (or adults with older children) only home with no other pets.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Nova for adoption.

For adoption inquiries for Nova please call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org.

K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters, and behavior training for adopted dogs. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Add to Favorites