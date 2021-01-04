Courts & Crime Two Shot Dead, Two Wounded in Eastside Shooting on Sunday Santa Barbara Police Claim Criminal Street Gangs Involved

Two individuals were shot dead and at least another two were wounded in an incident police have said involved criminal street gangs on the lower Eastside of Santa Barbara shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

The shooting took place at Liberty and Canada streets at around 5:40 p.m. Anthony Wagner, spokesperson for the Santa Barbara Police Department, said that one or more assailants opened fire and that all the gunfire appeared to have been fired in one direction. There’s no evidence, he stated, that the victims shot back.

The ages of the victims have not been released, though Santa Barbara school district officials have already activated grief counselors, which suggests that some or all of the victims were still school-age. Wagner emphatically denied reports that as many as two arrests have been made, characterizing them as “unequivocally false.”

Wagner said the investigation remains ongoing and expressed confidence that security cameras — a ubiquitous fact of modern life — will provide leads to the case.

Wagner declined to comment whether there was any connection between Sunday night’s shooting with another violent attack that took place on December 30, 2020, by Anapamu and De la Vina streets in downtown Santa Barbara. In that incident, a juvenile sustained life-threatening stab wounds but was taken to Cottage Hospital and survived.

Eastside neighborhood activist Jacqueline Inda — who lives near the site of Sunday’s shooting — said she could hear the gunshots as they rang out and texted friends and relatives who lived nearby to determine if they were safe. Inda stated she was not surprised by the eruption of violence and expressed grim certainty that more was likely in store.

In the wake of the pandemic, she stated the Eastside has been awash in crystal methamphetamine, adding that there’s been a spike in robberies, thefts, drug overdoses, and teenagers running away from home. With in-person schools effectively shut down and parents struggling to maintain employment, she said, tensions giving rise to violence — gang or otherwise — have been mounting.

