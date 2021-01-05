Briefs Santa Barbara Driver Hits Police Cars Amid Shooting Investigation

After 9 p.m. on Monday evening, Santa Barbara Police Officers were investigating a shooting at the intersection of Arrellaga Street and Castillo Street when a DUI driver speeding south on Castillo Street hit two of the patrol vehicles.

The officers were initially dispatched to the spot on a call of shots fired, where they did find evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported and the shooting remains under investigation. Monday’s shooting comes less than 24 hours after a Sunday-evening shooting on the Eastside that killed two and hospitalized two others. It is unclear if Monday’s shooting is related to Sunday’s, which police believe to be gang-related.

The DUI driver, identified as Jacob Milem, was arrested for DUI. When speeding down Castillo Street, his vehicle hit a patrol car on the right shoulder of the street before bouncing off and broadsiding another police vehicle.

