Rejection Required

I think the nation’s healing of the great political divide needs to start now with the GOP strongly repudiating the anti-Semites, the white supremacists, and their ilk. Rejected, these groups will no longer have a powerful voice with which to rouse and fuel others with their toxic baloney.

Without the legitimacy of the Republican Party, they and their lies would soon be exposed and as such found unwelcome to most.

The divide probably isn’t half so large as it appears once extremists have been soundly rejected as representing Republican Party values. Absent their radical views I think most of us, liberals and conservatives, are pretty much on the same pages basically.

It appears to me that the Republican leadership and therefore much of the party members are still mired in defunct 20th-century ideas. They have failed to learn and move on into the 21st where we are now, and so have all those toxic fringe groups we see today who have joined forces with them.

