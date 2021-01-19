Briefs Repeat Offender Curt Carpenter Arrested Again He Was Apprehended Twice in Three Days’ Time for a Burglary and a Robbery

Repeat offender Curt Carpenter, 54, got himself into major trouble again this week with two new arrests in three days’ time.

On Saturday, January 16, at around 11:40 p.m., Santa Barbara police responded to a burglary-in-progress at a closed business on Nopalitos Way. Officers spotted Carpenter fleeing the scene by jumping a fence. With the help of K9 Kyra, they found him hiding in a nearby vehicle. He was arrested, and a search of his car in another parking lot turned up a loaded 9mm handgun, scoped pellet rifle, cattle prod-style taser, and large quantity of methamphetamine.

Courtesy of the S.B. Police

Carpenter was booked in County Jail on multiple felony charges but was able to make bail.

Then on Tuesday, January 19, at 3:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to an upper State Street motel on reports of a disturbance in one of the rooms. They determined a robbery was in progress and that Carpenter was hiding inside the room in question. He refused to comply with officers’ commands and was tased before being arrested. A search of the room yielded a .45 caliber handgun, stun gun bat, methamphetamine, heroin, and a large sum of cash.

Carpenter was booked into County Jail yet again, this time with his bail increased to $1 million.

