Adoptable Pets Valentine and Montana

Valentine is a handsome 10 week old tri-colour guinea pig who loves to “popcorn” (if a guinea pig “popcorns” it means he is happy! This behavior is aptly named as it does make the little rodent look an awful lot like a kernel of corn that has just popped.)

Montana is mostly white with a brown eyepatch and back leg. He’s about 10 weeks old, but small and completely adorable.

These boys came together in the same rescue batch. They are still shy because they’re young, but both are gentle and sweet and will cuddle happily with the humans.

These boys would be good companions for children who know how to handle small pets (under supervision, please).

**Male guinea pigs should only be kept in pairs.

**The minimum space required for a pair of guinea pigs is 8 square feet of FLAT floor space, with at least 2 foot in width. Second stories would be considered additional space and not counted as part of the required minimum.

**Bunny hutches are not acceptable housing for guinea pigs.

