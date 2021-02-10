Letters

Executive Creep

By Gerald Rounds, Santa Ynez
Wed Feb 10, 2021 | 2:44pm

Last week’s political cartoon puts a smiley face (literally) on Biden’s signing a tall stack of executive orders. While executive direction is a necessary component of getting things done, creating new rules is legislation which legitimately requires action by both the executive and legislative branches of government.

There has been creep by the executive’s grasp of power and a concomitant abandoning of responsibility by the legislature. This is the anthesis of democratic action. What does this do to a constitutional republic?

I notice that the cartoonist showed Biden’s eyes closed. Has he read what he is signing? Can he see what he is doing?

Thu Feb 11, 2021 | 01:36am
