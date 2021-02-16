Briefs Severe Weather Causes Delay in Santa Barbara County Vaccines

Due to severe weather conditions across the country, Santa Barbara County’s allotment of the Moderna vaccine will be arriving later than anticipated this week.

As a result of the delay, Public Health vaccination sites will not have enough doses to vaccinate the approximately 800 community members that had appointments for February 17 at the vaccination clinic in Santa Maria. All of them have been notified and given the opportunity to reschedule for next week.

A small allotment of the vaccines will still be used to vaccinate a little more than 400 people at the Santa Maria clinic. Second dose appointments were prioritized.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites