Letters The Murals Are Important

I am a long-time resident of the Eastside and raised two children in this neighborhood. I was offended to read that the city now claims that the concern over the preservation of the murals was only brought up once at the public hearings and workshops.

I was one of the 450 citizens in attendance at many of those meetings and recall the question being asked by Mark Alvarado. My response back then was, “That’s the question I want answered,” along with many people around me who agreed. I also included this concern in the comment opportunities provided in some of the exercises held at the workshops.

To now claim they didn’t know the murals were important to this community, and that the importance wasn’t expressed properly, is tone deaf and negligent.

