Briefs Vaccine Appointments Canceled at Santa Barbara, Lompoc Clinics Due to Severe-Weather Shipping Delays

Vaccination appointments at Lompoc’s Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center on Thursday and Santa Barbara’s Wake Center on Friday have been canceled due to snow and ice storms that have blanketed much of the U.S. and halted the shipment of vaccines. Vials of Moderna are stalled as carriers await the storm conditions to abate, and the delay affects 522 people in Santa Barbara County who were signed up for the vaccine. The Public Health announcement — sent in English and Spanish— states patients have been notified and will be automatically rescheduled for the same time and day next week.

