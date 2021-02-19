Adoptable Pets Lanie

Credit: Courtesy

Lanie is a five-year-old female calico cat. She’s shy and needs a little extra time to adjust to a new home, but once you’ve earned her trust she is a real love bug. If you’re patient you’ll soon be rewarded with happy kneading. Lanie is looking for a quiet home that she can fill with purrs.

Like most of our cats during this difficult time, Lanie may be staying in a foster home but is still available for adoption. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. Until we reopen to the public you can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

