Santa Barbara Looks to Crack Down on Wheelies, E-Bikes

One of the challenges of taming the chaos of downtown Santa Barbara is trying to find a balance between encouraging bicycling as a mode of transportation and addressing the complaints of those who feel that teenage bikers have taken over the roads.

In the latest response to this conundrum, the City of Santa Barbara is considering a few sweeping changes to its bicycle ordinance, which are intended to ensure that e-bikes follow the same rules as other bicycles, but come with a few new amendments that bicycle advocates are worried may be unfairly targeting specific groups or riders.

The changes will come across the city’s Ordinance Committee on Tuesday , where policymakers will discuss the details of the city’s motivation behind these amendments, which are modeled after a similar ordinance in Huntington Beach.

One of the biggest changes would be that the city would be able to impound e-bikes from underaged riders who are “operating in an unsafe manner” — a change recommended because it would allow Santa Barbara police to have a direct conversation with parents or guardians when they come to retrieve the bike (currently, state law limits law enforcement’s ability to speak directly with juveniles).

According to the ordinance, “riding in an unsafe manner” would include typical violations such as: violating an existing traffic safety law, riding against the flow of traffic, not yielding to vehicles or pedestrians when required, carrying passengers when not designed for carrying passengers, or riding without a helmet under the age of 18.

But a few of the provisions mention more specific actions, such as “intentionally lifting one or more wheels” into the air; swerving; racing; riding more than two-abreast; or performing “any acrobatics, tricks, wheelies, or stunts” on a public street.

Representatives from MOVE S.B., a bicycle advocacy group that hosts events and teaches bike safety in schools countywide, put out a statement pointing out some of the problems with the proposed amendments.

“While MOVE promotes and advocates for safe riding, the proposed ordinance changes would enact enforcement penalties that place unfair and inequitable restrictions on bicyclists,” the statement said.

These penalties include administrative fines, which would start at $100 for the first infraction then step up to as much as $500 per infraction for multiple offenses.

The changes that alarmed the bicycle advocates most were the rules regarding group rides and wheelies. MOVE S.B. advocates worry that these would impact recreational group rides that have become so popular in the city, and effectively criminalize “Bike Buses” — which have been organized as a way to encourage alternative transportation by having groups of students meet up to safely ride to school together.

The proposed changes would explicitly outlaw wheelies and intentional swerving, and while the changes are intended to make the roads safer, bike advocates pointed out that this would target a small group of riders, and might work better if the city is more specific about what actions could lead to an infraction or having a bike impounded.

“What about when the bicyclist needs to defensively swerve to avoid a collision?” the statement said. “Perhaps this could stipulate ‘when pedestrians are present in the immediate vicinity,’ so a rider could still practice such skills on an empty trail or path.”

MOVE S.B. encouraged residents to voice their concerns at the Ordinance Committee meeting this Tuesday at City Hall, or by sending an email to the city before the amendments are finalized and sent to the City Council for approval.

“Work commuters and children riding to and from school who depend on bikes as their mode of transportation should not be unfairly burdened by an overly restrictive ordinance that imposes costly fines and potential bike impoundment,” the MOVE S.B. statement read. “The proposed ordinance amendments should be refined so as not to perpetuate transportation inequity by disproportionately penalizing those who cannot afford or chose not to drive automobiles. We hope you agree and will urge the Ordinance Committee to ‘lighten up’ the amendments to be less restrictive to our underserved, bike-dependent community members.”

The changes have not been officially approved, and would be sent to the City Council following comments from the Ordinance Committee. View the city staff report for more information.