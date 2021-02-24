About Us Pants the Cat Loves Belly Rubs Photographer Daniel Dreifuss Reflects on His 14-Year-Old Pet’s Long Life

About 14 years ago, the feline brothers now known as Pants and Cap’n were found in the trunk of a car in downtown Los Angeles by Dr. Jessica Cooper Dreifuss, today the wife of our staff photographer, Daniel Dreifuss. “Pants is the sweetest kitty,” said Dreifuss, who fears his feline friend isn’t long for this world. “He loves people and will be happy to meow until you pet him or give him belly rubs. He likes to lie in the sun to get a tan and chases strings.” Pants is an early riser, expecting treats by 6 a.m., and likes to play “headbutt paw,” in which he headbutts people and then places his paw on them until they pay attention. “Pants loves to play with strings and will graciously attack strings, cords, and shoelaces,” said Dreifuss. “He will often sit in the kitchen window to look outside and sleep in a ball on your lap, especially if you are trying to do work.”

Add to Favorites