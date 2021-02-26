Adoptable Pets Honeybear

Credit: Courtesy

Honeybear is the perfect name for this adorable seven-year-old Pit Bull mix. She is as sweet as honey, and as cuddly as a teddy bear.

Honeybear is a loving dog who enjoys the simple things in life. If you are looking for someone to accompany you on your short walks, long naps on the couch, or even a quiet picnic at the park, she is your girl!

Previous owners have said that Honeybear is great with children. She loves attention, so she would probably be happiest as the only animal in the home.

Want to learn more about Honeybear? You can check out her profile on our website—www.sbhumane.org

Interested in adopting Honeybear? Email Adopt@sbhumanesociety.org to make an adoption appointment today!

