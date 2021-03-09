Letters The Facts of Life

Growing up, sex education was not taught in my schools or at home. I grew up with little information about sex, STIs [sexually transmitted infections], and protection. When a rumor in my middle school started to circulate that one of my classmates was pregnant, it made me realize that I knew nothing about sex. If we had access to comprehensive sexual education, then perhaps my classmate would not been in that situation.

Now in 2021, I’ve learned that sex education is still a contentious battle waged in schools and that political roadblocks limit abortion access. Comprehensive sex education and abortion are essential to health care and a human right. Every person deserves accurate information so they can make their own, fully informed health-care decisions—whether that be to have an abortion, choose adoption, or raise a child — and if they decide to have an abortion, they need high-quality, compassionate care.

Nearly one in four women in America will have an abortion by age 45. Access to safe and legal abortions without shame or judgment is necessary. Planned Parenthood, as the nation’s leading sexual and reproductive health care provider and advocate, is committed to providing patients with high-quality, confidential, and compassionate care. The compassionate and highly skilled doctors, advanced practice clinicians, nurses, and health-center staff at Planned Parenthood work tirelessly every day to provide access to safe and legal abortion — even in the face of continuing political attacks.

On March 10, we celebrate National Day of Appreciation for Abortion Providers by thanking Planned Parenthood providers for their dedicated service to our community. Thank you!

